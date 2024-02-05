A group of people and their dogs who were apparently camped on an island in the Guadalupe River in San Jose required an emergency rescue on Sunday as the river waters rose.

The water rescue occurred Sunday afternoon, and San Jose firefighters used a pontoon boat to perform two separate rescues in the rushing Guadalupe River. Firefighters said the island where the people had been camped was "rapidly diminishing" as the water rose.

As a reminder, please avoid low-lying areas that are susceptible to flooding and do not attempt to drive through standing or moving water. pic.twitter.com/jcdDbCVv20 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 5, 2024



Rescuers brought six individuals back to shore, along with three adult dogs and nine puppies, as KTVU reports.

All of the individuals and the dogs were reportedly rescued safely.

Firefighters in Alameda also performed a water rescue near a sailboat in the roiling waters of the Bay on Sunday morning.

Happening Now: Alameda Firefighters are performing a water rescue near a sailboat near Ballena Bay. The winds are very strong. There is also a police boat in the water as part of the rescue. pic.twitter.com/Hs5p4WZ04J — Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) February 4, 2024

