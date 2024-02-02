The New Belgium taproom, which opened in 2021 in a San Francisco waterfront space near the Giants’ Oracle Park, is no more.

New Belgium Brewing Company, the maker of Fat Tire, announced Thursday that it was ceasing operations at its SF Mission Bay location and shutting down effective immediately, per the Chronicle. The company said in the press release that the taproom at 1000a 3rd Street had “suffered financially in recent years,” although it had only been operating for less than three years.

The New Belgium taproom was the company’s first location in the Bay Area, although it had planted some roots here in the past few years. It bought SF’s Magnolia Brewing for $2.7 million in 2017 after Magnolia went bankrupt in late 2015, as we reported at the time. The Colorado-based brewery also brought on local chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz to develop the menu for the taproom (they have since opened their own popular restaurant Dalida).

As the Chronicle reported, some workers were offered severance packages, while others were offered roles with New Belgium to stay at the company.

Now, it’s unclear who will take over the space next. New Belgium had replaced the Australia-based brewery Little Creatures, which is also owned by New Belgium’s parent company, Kirin Holdings.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to learn who won the auction that will determine what (if any) future there is for one of SF’s other favorite troubled breweries, Anchor Brewing Co. The winning bidder was supposed to be selected by the end of January, so it should be announced any day now.

Feature image via Google Street View.