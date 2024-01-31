- There is a wind advisory for today's storm, as well as a flood watch, and both are in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday. Some flooding is expected, especially along creeks and rivers in the North Bay. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins's office declined late Tuesday to file charges against homeless man Garret Doty in an alleged Sunday night assault. Doty, who was acquitted in December in the high-profile assault of a former fire commissioner, was arrested for assaulting someone with a guitar. [Chronicle]
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Xitter CEO Linda Yaccarino and other tech CEOs are testifying today before the Senate Judiciary Committee today in a hearing about social media harms to kids and teens. [The Hill]
- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao toured the city's 911 call center Tuesday and assured residents that 911 wait times were improving. [KTVU]
- Two Sonoma County schools are having rain days today — the schools are closed in anticipation of heavy rains from the atmospheric river storm. [KPIX]
- Dead & Company may be done touring, but they've now signed on to do a residency in Vegas, at The Sphere. [Bay Area News Group]
- Sesame Street's Elmo asked everyone how they were doing on Xitter, and the answers were not great. [KPIX]