- Remember back in early 2020 when SF Mayor London Breed endorsed longshot presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, and no one could really understand why? Well, Bloomberg returned the favor by donating $200,000 to a PAC supporting Breed’s reelection. Meanwhile in other wealthy-people news in the mayor’s race, candidate Daniel Lurie’s mom Miriam “Mimi” Haas gave $1 million to a PAC supporting her son’s candidacy. [Chronicle]
- Someone appears to have discovered lost MC Hammer recordings (and some of his old parachute pants!) in a storage unit in Modesto. Two “pickers” who buy the unknown contents of storage units found the items, hich reportedly include “30 master tapes labeled Death Row Records with possible unreleased music from MC Hammer, DJ Quick, and Snoop Dogg.” [KRON4]
- 31-year-old San Leandro man Ricky Levi has been sentenced to eight years in prison for trafficking his former girlfriend. Alameda County DA Pamela Price, facing a recall, took the chance to draw attention to the sentence, saying it “demonstrates that in 2024, we are starting the year doing as much as we can to prosecute and convict anyone guilty of trafficking children and adults in Alameda County.” [Bay Area News Group]
- Santa Clara County is seeing a 19% spike in tuberculosis cases compared to a year ago this time, and oddly, the San Jose metro area has the highest TB rate of any urban area in the country. [NBC Bay Area]
- It may just be marketing hype, but Apple’s iOS 18 update coming in June is being touted as their biggest update since the launch of the iPhone. [TechCrunch]
- If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, the parade would indeed be here in SF instead of Santa Clara. Or at least, that’s what some guy who handles horses for the SFPD said on sports talk radio. [SFGate]
Image: IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Rapper MC Hammer performs onstage during Hammer's House Party at Five Point Amphitheater on July 13, 2019 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)