Things stayed mostly peaceful in the Mission District Sunday night as thousands of people came out of bars and homes to revel in the 49ers' NFC Championship win, but there was one reported incident of gun violence, and a few small fires.

As Mission Local reports, one person was shot just before midnight in the vicinity of Folsom and 25th streets. The shooting appears to have arisen out of a conflict between two groups, and a witness reported seeing one individual — a heavy-set male around 5-foot-8 — shoot into a vehicle, after which a passenger in the vehicle returned fire.

The male suspect reportedly fled the scene, and no arrest has been reported.

The injured victim, as the SF Standard reports, was a 31-year-old male, and his injuries were considered non-life-threatening. It's not clear if the victim was a bystander on the street or a passenger or driver of the vehicle involved.

The SFPD took precautions to limit the size of Sunday's street party in the Mission, starting before the game in Santa Clara was even over. Police blocked off all off-ramps from 101 and 280 leading into the city around near the Mission District, to discourage anyone driving up from San Mateo or from the game in Santa Clara from easily joining the party.

Sections of both Mission Street and 24th Street were blocked off to allow people to crowd into the streets, and the revelry and illegal fireworks went on for hours after the game ended.

San Francisco firefighters reportedly responded to three small fires in the area — and it's practically a tradition in the Mission District to light piles of trash on fire after big Giants and 49ers wins.

There was also a rollover crash at Cesar Chavez and Alabama around 9:30 p.m. which SFFD crews responded to.

Injuries in that crash, scene in the tweet below, were reportedly minor and treated at the scene.

Vehicle Accident on Caesar Chavez and Alabama. Traffic is closed off in the Westbound direction from Bryant to Alabama. Please avoid the area. #SFFD #SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/tMm9KG0MsJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 29, 2024

Previously: The San Francisco 49ers Are Headed to Their Eighth Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift Will Be There

Photo: Max Fleischman