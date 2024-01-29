Eminem was there to cheer on his beloved Detroit Lions, and he reportedly flipped off some Niners fans. But most of the other celebs in attendance Sunday were part of the Faithful.
As with any big game toward the end of football season, there were VIPs in the stands at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, many of them rooting for your San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. 70,000 fans in all were crowded into the stadium, including a lot of Detroit fans from the local area and those who flew in.
Among the Detroit fans was 15-time Grammy-winner Eminem, who was seen flipping off some Niners fans early in the game — the tweet below, which apparently shows Eminem doing this, was posted at 4:19 p.m., and kickoff was at 3:30.
.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr— Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024
Maestro and Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer — whose dad, incidentally, played for the Dallas Cowboys — was in the stands with his son, wearing 49ers gear. The actor said on Instagram, "Thank you @49ers for an unforgettable game, and lifelong memory. See you at the Super Bowl!"
Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez (who plays Dani Rojas) was also there in a George Kittle "85" jersey.
“Football is life!”— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 28, 2024
Danny Rojas repping George Kittle 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JA7A9IktpW
Luis Fonsi, the Puerto Rican singer who was featured on "Despacito" with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, performed a terrific rendition of the national anthem on Sunday.
Twilight star Taylor Lautner was also at the game to support Detroit.
Lions fan Taylor Lautner is in the house pic.twitter.com/twCzFKzmA4— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 28, 2024
And, as the Chronicle reports, also in the stands were "Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, [and] San Francisco Giants stars Brandon Crawford and Hunter Pence."
