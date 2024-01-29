Eminem was there to cheer on his beloved Detroit Lions, and he reportedly flipped off some Niners fans. But most of the other celebs in attendance Sunday were part of the Faithful.

As with any big game toward the end of football season, there were VIPs in the stands at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, many of them rooting for your San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. 70,000 fans in all were crowded into the stadium, including a lot of Detroit fans from the local area and those who flew in.

Among the Detroit fans was 15-time Grammy-winner Eminem, who was seen flipping off some Niners fans early in the game — the tweet below, which apparently shows Eminem doing this, was posted at 4:19 p.m., and kickoff was at 3:30.

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

Maestro and Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer — whose dad, incidentally, played for the Dallas Cowboys — was in the stands with his son, wearing 49ers gear. The actor said on Instagram, "Thank you @49ers for an unforgettable game, and lifelong memory. See you at the Super Bowl!"



Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez (who plays Dani Rojas) was also there in a George Kittle "85" jersey.