The beloved, retro, SoCal-motel-feeling Phoenix Hotel, which has always been a charmingly out-of-place oasis in between Civic Center and the Tenderloin, may not be long for this world as the property has just hit the market for $15 million.

Whether or not the Phoenix Hotel, which has more boutique-hotel charm and a still popular restaurant/nightlife space, has seen its business suffer as badly in recent years as the nearby Best Western is not known. They're still charging $300 per night for peak times — like around Pride Weekend when the hotel courtyard becomes a prime party space — and here in the dead of winter you can stay there for $120 per night.

Photo via Loopnet

But the owners are testing the waters to see if the 0.87-acre property will command what they're after, which is $397 per square foot for the land — or about $40,000 per developable unit. The property is zoned to build up to 80 feet high — or about eight stories — and with the state's density bonus, it could accommodate up to 450 units, according to the listing.

The property, which sits at the decidedly dicey corner of Larkin and Eddy streets, is not exactly prime real estate at the moment — however one of the only active developers in town right now recently completed an "upscale," "middle-income" residential project nearby at Leavenworth and Jones, and it's nearly fully occupied.

The listing also touts the fact that the current hotel lease, to Bunkhouse Hotels, runs through September 30, 2025, so any potential investors would get "interim income during the entitlement process" for a residential project.

Photo via Loopnet

The Phoenix and its bar-restaurant Chambers have played host to New Year's Eve and Pride Weekend parties, as well as many others, for two decades now. The space was even more hopping back in the 90s and early aughts when it was known as Backflip, which was both a hip restaurant and happy hour/nightlife venue.

It remains unique in having outdoor space in the heart of the city, with an actual swimming pool — a relic of times when lots of hotels, at least in other parts of California, were built like this... places that have actually warm summers.

And it would be sad to see it go! But, you've been warned.