- A planned condo tower at the base of Telegraph Hill that already had neighbors' feathers ruffled is now getting even taller. Using the density bonus, the developer is proposing a 24-story, 132-unit building, and the plan had previously been for a 16-story tower, at the corner of Sansome and Vallejo. [Chronicle]
- BART temporarily suspended its stops at 12th Street Oakland/City Center around 8 p.m. Monday night due to police activity, but resumed stopping at the station shortly thereafter. [NBC Bay Area]
- Multiple spots in Santa Cruz were inundated with floodwaters during last weekend's storms, including one apartment complex where carpets are now being ripped out and residents are having to temporarily relocate. [NBC Bay Area]
- Residents in the unincorporated areas just outside Guerneville are cleaning up after Sunday/Monday flooding, without any help from the city. [KPIX]
- We've got a dry 36 hours ahead, but some rain will be returning overnight on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- The legendary Tonga Room at SF's Fairmont Hotel will no longer be serving tiki cocktails in ceramic mugs — they're going with more uniform glassware, likely to cut down on thefts, but they're not officially saying that. [SFGate]
- In the traditional midnight vote in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, Nikki Haley swept all six primary votes. [CNN]
- No Labels, the political action group that was founded on the mission of bolstering bipartisanship, is now being sued by members of the wealthy Durst family in New York, who donated to them, because they are now talking about running a third-party candidate in the November election. [New York Times]
- The Oscar nominations are out, and Greta Gerwig is among the prominent snubs. [New York Times]
Photo courtesy of the Tonga Room