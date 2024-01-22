- Almost exactly one year to the day of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, a grand jury in San Mateo County has indicted the accused gunman with multiple counts of murder. Chunli Zhao has now officially been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. [KPIX]
- It looks like any hope is lost that the Whole Foods at 8th and Market might reopen at some point. The space has been listed for lease, nine months after the store abruptly closed. [Chronicle]
- We had plenty of rain, but San Diego saw "torrential" rain last night and into today, and the San Diego River is above flood stage, with flooding happening in multiple areas. [SFGate]
- We could still see another wave of vacancies hit the SF Centre mall, with a bunch of leases coming up for renewal this year. [SF Business Times]
- The Chronicle has a piece about how too many Boomers are sitting on large pieces of local real estate that they don't need, and how that is impacting the market generally. [Chronicle]
- Judge Judy is out campaigning for Nikki Haley. [New York Times]
- A weird robocall imitating Joe Biden's voice using AI has been going out to voters in New Hampshire, ahead of Tuesday's primary, discouraging them from voting in the primary. [Associated Press]
- The Bay Area's own Dave Eggers has now won a Newbery Medal for children's literature, for his book The Eyes & the Impossible, illustrated by Shawn Harris. [NPR]