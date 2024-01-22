- Last night's storm has caused some minor flooding in parts of Santa Cruz and Guerneville as creeks are overflowing, but the Russian River is not at flood stage. Guerneville's flood warning was set to expire at 9:15 a.m. [KTVU / KPIX]
- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins gave an interview to ABC 7 on Sunday, discussing her priorities for 2024. The priorities seem to center on prosecuting more Tenderloin drug dealers and "meaningfully working hard to try to strategize" on how to help addicts. [ABC 7]
- There was a multi-car collision Saturday night on the freeway in San Francisco which closed part of southbound 101 and northbound I-280 for about two hours, but all lanes reopened around 10 p.m. [ABC 7]
- BART's Oakland Airport Connector was experiencing power problems this morning and was replaced by bus service. [KRON4]
- There was a fatal shooting in East Oakland Sunday morning in which a 28-year-old man from Brentwood was killed, and this was Oakland's seventh homicide of the year to date. [Bay Area New Group]
- It is the one-year anniversary tomorrow (Tuesday) of the deadly mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, and a vigil was held in the town on Sunday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Meanwhile, there was a shooting at a farmworker housing development in Half Moon Bay on Saturday, and an 18-year-old suspect has been arrested for shooting and injuring another man. [Chronicle]