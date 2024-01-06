- The legendary Monster Jam — the rally and competition show with 12,000-pound monster trucks — is returning to Oracle Park in San Francisco for the first time in over 10 years. Monster Jam is kicking off its 2024 season with events Saturday and Sunday. [Hoodline / Ticketmaster]
- SF transit officials are looking for people to set up 35 sensors across the city to track the volumes and speeds of all activity – cars, bikes, pedestrians, buses, trucks – on and around Slow Streets. Interested? Sign up here by January 16.
- It looks like the Church of 8 Wheels will be able to stay in operation, despite redevelopment plans to turn its building into housing and an events space. The development plans, which had been in the works since 2017 but still very much up in the air, now show that the developers are down to allow rollerskating in the proposed events space. [SFGATE]
- This weekend’s Sierras snow storm is drawing Bay Area skiers to Tahoe, despite warnings of blizzard-like travel conditions. Caltrans says travel on local roads will be "difficult to impossible" on Saturday, but that could mean great skiing Sunday, for those who’ve already made it up there. [KTVU]
- The windows of an Alaska Airlines plane blew out while in-flight, forcing the Ontario-bound plane to make an emergency landing back in Portland. The airline has grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft until further inspection. [ABC7]
- Vandals targeted a second East Bay Hindu temple within two weeks, leaving anti-India graffiti on the place of worship. Graffiti supporting a Sikh separatist movement was found in Hayward's Vijay’s Sherawali Temple this week, following a similar act at Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark on December 22. [KRON4]
Feature image of Oracle Park with the baseball field configured for Monster Jam on December 31, 2023 by Kirby Lee/Getty Images.