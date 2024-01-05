- About 70 firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at a vacant home at 109 Lowell Street in the Outer Mission neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Crews were able to contain the fire within about 40 minutes after it broke out at 4:19 p.m., and no injuries have been reported. [KTVU]
- Eric Shaw, the head of Mayor London Breed's affordable housing office, is resigning from his position as director of the Office of Housing and Community Development on January 12. The reason for Shaw's departure has not been disclosed, and there is no information yet on his successor — but whoever it is will have a critical role to play as San Francisco tries to approve more than 40,000 new affordable homes by 2031. [Chronicle]
- An unknown hazardous material leak from a Fremont business, Arctic Glacier, prompted a shelter-in-place order midday Friday. Fremont officials advised the public to stay indoors from around noon to 1 p.m. [SFGATE]
- Repairs on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will shut down one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes on Friday and Saturday nights, so expect delays. Crews will be working to fix a pothole, so the closures will be in effect each night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. [KRON4]
- Urban Putt may be shuttering its San Francisco mini-golf course, but it just announced that it will open a new mini-golf course in San Jose next month. The new location, a few blocks west of San Jose State University, will open on February 1. [KRON4]
- Philz Coffee is moving its corporate headquarters from San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood, where they’ve been for the last nine years, to its Oakland roasting plant. [Examiner]
