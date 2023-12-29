- An SF city worker in a parking-enforcement vehicle was struck and injured Thursday in SoMa by a suspect in a vehicle apparently fleeing from police — though police said they had not even begun to attempt a traffic stop. The collision happened at 8th and Mission streets around 4 p.m., and the city worker suffered life-threatening injuries. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 63-year-old woman was allegedly beaten by a group of teens in a SoMa parking garage on Wednesday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in a garage near Yerba Buena Gardens, and the woman's condition is not known; the suspects, two girls and one boy, aged 16 to 18, remain at large. [Chronicle]
- Waterfront homes in Capitola and the town's downtown were, once again, inundated with high surf waters on Thursday as Santa Cruz County generally got pummeled. [KPIX]
- The long security lines at Oakland Airport on Thursday meant that some people missed their flights ahead of the New Year's weekend. [ABC 7]
- Maine's secretary of state has barred Donald Trump from appearing on the primary ballot there due to his "laying the tinder" and "lighting the match" of insurrection on January 6th. [Associated Press]
- California's Secretary of State Shirley Weber, meanwhile, decided Thursday that Trump will appear on primary ballots here, and the Supreme Court is now more than likely to weigh in. [CBS News]
