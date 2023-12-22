Chinatown’s Z&Y Restaurant has held a Michelin bib gourmand recognition for more than ten years running, and now they’re getting down with a duck-focused spinoff, Z&Y Peking Duck.

The Z&Y Restaurant in Chinatown has long been known as one SF’s best Chinese restaurants. Chef and co-owner Li Jun Han had previously been an executive chef at the SF’s Chinese Consulate-General, then opened Z&Y in 2008, and it’s been receiving a Michelin bib gourmand recognition every year since 2012. Han opened Chili House in the Inner Richmond that same year (it’s now closed because of a fire this past October), and Z&Y Bistro across the street from the original Z&Y Restuarant location in 2018 (it closed during the pandemic).

But now the Chronicle reports that the former Z&Y Bistro location at 606 Jackson Street (at Kearny) has reopened as the rebranded Z&Y Peking Duck. The specialty, obviously, is Peking duck, but the menu is otherwise extensive.

And if you’re a “Chinese food on Christmas” person, yes, their website shows they are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It’s not clear when Z&Y Peking Duck opened, but their Yelp page (which is the rebranded version of Z&Y Bistro’s old Yelp page) shows a bunch of Peking duck-oriented pictures were posted this week on December 19.

Per the Chron, “only a limited number of ducks will be available per day,” so reservations are recommended. The website only shows a whole Peking duck at $69.95, but the Chronicle says a half-duck is available for $40, and adds that there’s an “add-on caviar option” priced at $158.

Yes, this is the same Z&Y Restaurant that had to settle a $1.6 million wage theft case in 2021. That setback may have led to the Z&Y Bistro closure. But hopefully there’s a lesson learned, and there’s now one less vacant storefront in Chinatown.

Image: Z & Y Peking Duck via Yelp