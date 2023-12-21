- A group of Martinez residents were protesting outside the Martinez City Council meeting Wednesday night over the repeated flaring and toxic emissions from the Martinez Refining Company. A Friday flaring incident reportedly sent sulfur dioxide into the air, and another on Sunday caused a brush fire nearby. [KTVU]
- BART was experiencing some track trouble this morning, which was impacting Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City. [SFBART/Twitter]
- An Oakley man, who worked as a pizza delivery driver, was fatally shot outside his home Wednesday night and he was found by his mother. [East Bay Times / KPIX]
- Xitter had some sort of minor outage last night. [KRON4]
- Today is the Winter Solstice, with the shortest day of the year and the longest night, and there are different traditions around the globe for celebrating this turning point. [CBS News]
- With the rain passed, you can expect dry days and nights with cooler temperatures this Christmas weekend, with daytime highs in the 60s. [KPIX]
- The Colorado Supreme Court justices, even those who dissented against disqualifying Trump from the ballot, are being subjected to death threats online from the Trump mob. [KPIX]
Top image: Martinez Refining Company LLC via LinkedIn