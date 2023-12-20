- A federal judge has put a halt on a new California law set to take effect in January that bans the concealed carrying of weapons in 26 types of public spaces, even if one has a permit. The judge said the law violates the Second Amendment. [Associated Press]
- The same federal judge who blasted PG&E throughout t.heir wildfire trial proceeding is now blasting federal prosecutors for not seeking harsher sentences for Tenderloin drug dealers. Judge William Alsup has rejected two recent plea deals, telling lawyers they were being "far too lenient" on fentanyl dealers, saying the drug is "Publice Enemy Number One." [Chronicle]
- A Berkeley man, Savoi Wright, was wrongfully detained by authorities in Venezuela in October, and he's now being released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuelan governments. [Chronicle]
- A human trafficking case in Oakland, in which Jeremiah Means was charged with pimping and trafficking in August, has been thrown out of court for lack of a cooperating witness. [East Bay Times]
- A judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay up on that $148 million reward immediately, because of an alleged history of hiding assets. [New York Times]
- Apparently, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas demanded a raise in 2000, and put up such a stink about it that he threatened to resign from the court. [New York Times]
