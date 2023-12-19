A 21-year-old man was gravely wounded in an armed robbery near the intersection of Mission and Seventh streets Monday night.

Seventh and Market has long been a nexus of illegal activity, and it tends to extend down the block toward the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building, which last year fenced off its often troubled plaza at Seventh and Mission.

Reportedly, one 21-year-old man had his cellphone stolen near that plaza Monday and was stabbed in the process, according to SFPD.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m.

NBC Bay Area reports that the man suffered life-threatening injuries, and was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

The man's condition current condition is not known.

No arrest has been made, and the police have not released any description of a suspect.

The federal building has been the subject of negative press in recent months after a government agency with offices there, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told its employees to work remotely indefinitely, due to safety concerns coming in and out of the building.

That memo prompted a senator concerned with government spending, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), to call attention to the situation at this federal building and suggest the entire thing be shut down.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

