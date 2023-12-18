- A former member of the rock band Mr. Bungle, Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel, is being sought as a person of interest in the disappearance of a Capitola woman who is his girlfriend. Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, was last seen in Santa Cruz on December 3, and Lengyel, an El Cerrito resident, has apparently evaded police since then. [Chronicle]
- All westbound lanes of the Richmond Bridge were temporarily closed Sunday night due to a fatal crash. The crash, around 8 p.m., involved an SUV and a sedan, and the driver of the sedan did not survive. [East Bay Times / KPIX]
- The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory this morning for parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, and Sonoma counties. [X/NWSBayArea]
- In its first weekend in five years, SF's Winter Walk on Stockton Street drew thousands of shoppers to browse a collection of pop-up vendors, and take in the entertainment. [KPIX]
- Southwest Airlines has agreed to a $35 million fine as part of a $140 million settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation in connection with the airline's nationwide travel meltdown last December. [KPIX]
- A KTVU photographer captured an image of lightning over the ocean off Pacifica as the current storm system was approaching Sunday. [KTVU]
Lightning strikes across the Pacific Ocean as seen from Mussel Rock Park in Pacifica, Calif. in this multiple-exposure image taken just before midnight Sunday, December 17, 2023. The National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for the area. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DKCC59gLSK— Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) December 18, 2023
- The Chronicle got to explore the rent-controlled, very lived-in apartments of two elderly men who recently passed away — one, Milt Commons, a longtime stage manager and dresser at SF theaters, died at age 96; and the other, novelist Herb Gold, died at age 99 1/2. [Chronicle]
- Pope Francis now says that Roman Catholic priests may perform blessings for same-sex couples, so long as these are not done during church services or in conjunction with a civil union ceremony. [Associated Press]
Photo: Brian Yurastis