Separate sideshows were reported in several corners of the Bay Area over Saturday night, including San Francisco, Oakland, and Vallejo, where a Christmas tree was lit on fire.

San Francisco police said that they received reports of a sideshow in the Mission around 3 p.m. Saturday, per KTVU. Several vehicles were reportedly stunt driving in front of a group of spectators near 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, before most fled. No arrests were made.

East Oakland also reportedly had at least three sideshows overnight within two hours. One drew about 50 vehicles and 200 spectators near 55th and Bancroft avenues around 1:30 a.m., which police broke up. There was also reportedly gunfire, but no victims were found. Another sideshow took place around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, followed by another one around 2:45 a.m. near West Grand Avenue and Maritime Street. Police said that about 50 vehicles participated, but gunfire erupted and the crowd dispersed, as KNTV reported.

Also around 2 a.m. in Vallejo, a rowdy sideshow occurred in which participants reportedly poured gas on a Christmas tree and lit it on fire.

Bay Area cities have been trying to crack down sideshows over the past few years, putting in place laws that fine drivers and spectators and impound cars.

