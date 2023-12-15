- A San Francisco man, 29-year-old Robert Hamilton, was charged Thursday with the October 29 killing of Oakland rapper, Marquis Baxter. Baxter was shot around 3 a.m. on the 400 block of 19th Street in Oakland, after leaving a nightclub, and investigators found witnesses who said he was shot by a fellow rapper named Simba, whom they identified as Hamilton. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 23-year-old Oakland woman was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in West Oakland involving another car whose driver may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and was fleeing another crash scene in an allegedly stolen car. [KRON4]
- Teachers in Pleasanton are threatening to strike as contract negotiations are ongoing. [KTVU]
- A 30-year-old Redwood City man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run on Tuesday that injured two pedestrians in San Mateo. [Bay Area News Group]
- A woman is suing St. Mary’s College of California in Contra Costa County, claiming that when she made an allegation that another student raped her in 2000, the college threatened and silenced her. [Chronicle]
- SF-based e-commerce company Bolt Financial is having its third round of layoffs in two years, laying off 100 people or around 29% of its workforce. [Chronicle]
- Residents of Santa Cruz County are preparing for another potentially very wet winter, after multiple disastrous storms last winter. [ABC 7]
- The New York Times has the inside scoop on how the Supreme Court came to the momentous Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, and it includes some surprises. [New York Times]