- In news that has been absolutely obvious to anyone who’s lived in the Bay Area at any point in the last three decades, the New York Times reports crime is worse in Oakland than San Francisco. It's one of those Heather Knight New York Times pieces that’s apparently trying to shift the narrative about SF, and notes that Oakland’s homelessness has gotten worse since the pandemic hit, and Oakland has a far higher murder rate, and a more prevalent auto theft problem. [New York Times]
- Friday will be the first Spare the Air day of the winter season, as apparently a lot of people are burning wood right now. A high pressure system is trapping the smoke, and so it will be illegal to burn fires on Friday. [SF Chronicle]
- A body found near the Oakland Zoo in June has been identified, and police have ruled the death a homicide. The man was 61-year-old Julio Chavez-Montoya, and his family reported him missing way back in February. [Bay Area News Group]
- Some SF Target and Safeway stores are removing their self-checkouts, now realizing that these are responsible for some of the losses they had been blaming on shoplifting. [NBC Bay Area]
- An unidentified man was shot dead in Oceanview near San Jose and Plymouth avenues at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, and was immediately pronounced deceased when police arrived. [KPIX]
- A set of new parking restrictions was meant to clear rows of RV dwellers near Lake Merced, but now those new rules have been delayed indefinitely, or at least until “sometime in the new year.” [SF Examiner]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist