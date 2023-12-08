A 46-year-old SF man who was already on parole has been arrested for a September attack on an elderly woman boarding a Muni bus, wherein he knocked the 76-year-old woman unconscious.

The attack in question occurred this past September 7, when a Muni bus pulled up to the corner of 16th and Mission streets, and a 76-year-old woman attempted to board. Out of the blue, someone getting off the bus pushed her and knocked her to the ground. Her head then hit the pavement and she was knocked unconscious. Bystanders rendered aid until paramedics arrived to take the woman to the hospital.

But there was surveillance video of the incident. “Mission officers obtained video footage of the incident, which showed that the suspect appeared to intentionally push the victim, unprovoked, with his body as he exited the bus,” SFPD said in a release. “The suspect did not stop as the victim screamed and fell backward.”

Collin White has been arrested for his involvement in an elder abuse case in which he pushed a 76-year-old female victim unprovoked and caused bodily injury. The incident occurred on 9/7/23 in the city's Mission District. ➡️ https://t.co/Ff5r8Mf2I8 pic.twitter.com/78DemXARG8 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 8, 2023



But thanks to that surveillance video, KRON4 reports that police have arrested a suspect in the incident. They arrested and booked 46-year-old Collin White of San Francisco on Monday, and he’s in County Jail without bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

White has been charged with felony elder abuse, felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and parole violation. So yes, he was already on parole, though it’s unclear from SF County Jail records what he was on parole for.

While an arrest has been made, this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

