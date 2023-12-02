- A stabbing in a residential building in Mission Bay left one person injured on Friday night. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault on the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard North around 7:50 p.m., and found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and as of now, have made no arrest in connection with the case. [KRON4]
- In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, actress Annette Bening expressed her disapproval of California Governor Gavin Newsom's actions during the recent actors and writers strikes. Bening found Newsom's rejection of a bill supported by members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, which aimed to provide unemployment benefits to striking workers this fall, to be "reprehensible." [Mercury News]
- United Airlines is launching a new route with nonstop service from San Francisco to Christchurch, New Zealand, starting December 8. United plans to fly the route three days a week. [SFGATE]
- Los Angeles police are actively searching for a potential serial killer who targeted three homeless men. All three victims, aged 37, 62, and 52, were sleeping alone on a sidewalk or in an alley when they were killed by a lone gunman during the week (similar to the M.O. of the Stockton serial killer last year). [ABC7]
- Another shooting in East Las Vegas on Friday night left two people dead and three others injured at a homeless encampment, located approximately nine miles north of the Vegas strip. The victims, all homeless, sustained injuries, and the suspect is currently at large. [KTVU]
- Police say that gang-related violence has spiked in Santa Rosa, as the number of juveniles arrested for possessing firearms has risen 500% this year. [KPIX]
Feature image via Unsplash/Chris Lawton.