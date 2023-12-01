- Major insurer Blue Shield of California reported a security breach, in which serious confidential information may have been exposed. Hackers apparently accessed details about customers including names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, and treatment/diagnosis information — although the company hasn’t confirmed the number of affected customers or if they’ve been notified. [Chronicle]
- Caltrain's annual Holiday Train is set to return this Saturday and Sunday, featuring a decorated, lit up train for riders from San Francisco to Santa Clara. It’ll also collect toy donations for local children during the holiday season. [KNTV]
- SF’s hottest new neighborhood is … Jackson Square? Some companies leaving downtown are apparently just moving to other neighborhoods within the city, like law firms Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP and BraunHagey & Borden LLP, both moving from FiDi to Jackson Square. [Chronicle]
- Beloved Bay Area sandwich chain Ike’s, aka Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, is offering to change its name to "Shohei's Love & Sandwiches" if highly coveted MLB free agent Shohei Ohtani signs with the San Francisco Giants in 2024. Plus, it’s offering Ohtani free Ike's sandwiches for life as an added bonus. [ABC7]
- Police in Santa Rosa arrested three 15-year-old boys and seized weapons following an 18-person brawl between two alleged rival gangs. The incident occurred at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Second Street around 4:30 p.m., with reports indicating the involvement of at least 18 juveniles in the fight. [KPIX]
- Bay Area blood banks say that there’s been a dip in blood donors during this time of the year, with about a 20% decrease despite recent FDA eligibility expansions, and are urgently calling for donations to address the shortage during the holiday season. [ABC7]
