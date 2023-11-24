- Three suspects rammed a car into a Kohl's store in Pleasant Hill Thursday and made off with an unspecified amount of merchandise. The burglary happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, and the store was closed at the time. [Bay City News]
- Three people were found dead in BART stations Wednesday night, two of whom were suspected to have died from fentanyl overdoses. The deaths occurred at Fruitvale, Powell Street, and Glen Park stations. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Napa Police Department is warning residents that scammers have been spoofing the department's non-emergency phone number, and impersonating detectives. [KRON4]
- A family of four traveling home from Las Vegas to Pleasanton was injured in a crash Thursday morning on I-580 in Livermore. [KTVU]
- A mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs, which has resulted in some deaths, has reached California, however it's not clear how prevalent it is in the Bay Area as of yet. [Chronicle]
- A lot of California Democrats in the House are hesitating to endorse a candidate for Senate among their three colleagues running for Feinstein's seat — though a bunch of them have endorsed Adam Schiff. [Chronicle]
- The ridiculous tradition of camping out outside of stores like Best Buy to score deals on Black Friday appears to be fading into history. [NBC Bay Area]
- A private club with $250/month membership dues has been approved to move into a former bank in downtown Mill Valley. [Chronicle]
Photo: Anagha Varrier