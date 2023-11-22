- A San Jose couple has been charged with the fentanyl-related death of their toddler daughter in August, in the first case of its kind in Santa Clara County. The father, 27-year-old Derek Vaughn Rayo had an arraignment today, while the mother, 28-year-old Kelly Gene Richardson, has not yet been apprehended. [Mercury News]
- 21-year-old twin sisters, Emoni and Erykah Thomas, both San Francisco residents, have been charged in two organized retail thefts that occurred at Bath & Body Works in the Westfield mall and other crimes. It appears the Thomas sisters may be linked to thefts also allegedly committed by 30-year-old Carmelita Barela, who was arrested last month. [Chronicle]
- A vehicle exploded Wednesday afternoon at a border checkpoint on one of the bridges connecting the U.S. and Canada, the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls, but so far officials don't believe it was an act of terrorism. [ABC News]
- A privately owned rock of an island next to the Richmond Bridge has hit the market for $25 million. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFPD says it will be adding significantly more patrols in the Union Square this holiday season, in order to deter crime. [Chronicle]
- UCSF researchers think they're close to solving the mystery of the red wine headache. [KPIX]
- A young woman was pulled over by Border Patrol agents in Temecula last week and her car was found stuffed — in door panels and seat cushions — with dozens of bundles of fentanyl pills reportedly worth $3.5 million. [KTVU]
- Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is screening at the Castro Theatre on December 10. [Chronicle]
Photo: Markus Lauff