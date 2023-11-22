- A woman was killed in a three-way collision on Lakeville Highway in Sonoma County on Tuesday afternoon. The driver suspected to be responsible was believed to be intoxicated, and this was the third head-on crash — and second fatal one — on this stretch of road in the last four months. [KRON4]
- A Hayward woman, Razma Mohammad-Ibrahim, 35, and her 21-year-old lover, Samim Azizi, of Washington, have been charged with the murder of the woman's husband last month. 51-year-old Parwiz Assar was fatally stabbed in October, and investigators now believe Mohammad-Ibrahim plotted to have him killed. [KTVU]
- A mother in Concord who charged onto a youth basketball court and grabbed a player by the jersey and allegedly swung a fist at an adult is facing criticism, and the DA is deciding whether any charges may be filed. [ABC 7]
- BART says that by running more shorter, six-car trains, crime reports and incidents of antisocial behavior have gone down, because trains are slightly more crowded. [Chronicle]
- On the 60th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, director Rob Reiner has a new podcast about the "greatest murder mystery of all time" with journalist Soledad O'Brien. [Bay Area News Group]
- With the city a little emptier and people still going to see the sights, Thanksgiving week is bad for car break-ins in SF, especially at tourist hot spots. [Chronicle]
- Residents in the southern sections of San Diego, near the border with Tijuana, are calling on Governor Newsom to declare a state of emergency over a sewage problem in the Tijuana River Valley that is causing a great stench and possibly hazardous contaminants in the air. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Darwin Bell