- A possible huge breakthrough in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, as the Israeli government has approved a deal for the release of 50 of the hostages in Hamas captivity and a short-term truce in the violent warfare. This would not represent the release of all of the 200-some hostages Hamas is believed to be holding, and this whole deal could obviously fall apart, but this is the most encouraging development in that situation in weeks. [Reuters]
- The California Academy of Sciences’ Osher Rainforest sphere has reopened after three-month closure for cleaning. “Animals left their enclosures, water leaks were patched, stairs were rebuilt, and the dome’s characteristic glass received a much-needed scrubbing,” the Academy says in a blog post. “Now, tropical butterflies, frogs, snakes, ants, and birds are among the over 1,600 animals making their grand return to the rainforest’s lush dome.” [Chronicle]
- Chaos at a Catholic elementary school-age basketball game in Concord, as a mother stormed the court, struck a child, and a brawl between parents ensued. KGO has video of the incident, and parents are stunned that the woman who stormed the court was released without being charged. [KGO]
- A cannabis dispensary in Union City suffered a break-in and attempted robbery, and police discovered the suspects were… a group of teens? [Hoodline]
- The Chronicle takes a look at Foster City’s levee, a sea-level-rise protection barrier five years in the making that could be the shape of things to come in other coastal cities. [Chronicle]
- Mission Local has a great roundup of free Thanksgiving meals for the needy, and volunteer opportunities for those who want to help. [Mission Local]