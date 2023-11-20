California Highway Patrol officers are searching for two hit-and-run drivers, one who crashed into a Zipcar, and another who struck and killed a passenger of that Zipcar who was seeking help, in a late-night Sunday incident on Highway 13 near the Oakmore neighborhood.

An unfortunate chain of events Sunday night left one person dead after being the victim of not one, but two consecutive hit-and-run accidents on Highway 13 near Dimond Park in Oakland, according to NBC Bay Area.

As KTVU explains, the first hit-and-run was just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, when a driver crashed into a rented Zipcar while traveling south on Highway 13 near the Lincoln Avenue exit. The driver who hit the Zipcar sped off, and the crash left the Zipcar disabled.

A passenger got out of the Zipcar in order to seek help, walking along the shoulder of the highway. That passenger was then struck and killed by another motorist, who also drove away.

The pedestrian died at the scene, the driver of the Zipcar was not injured, and obviously was able to provide witness statements. California Highway Patrol has not released descriptions of either of the suspect vehicles.

All lanes of Highway 13 were closed for about two hours Sunday night because of the incident, but the lanes reopened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Related: Street-Racing Suspect Arrested In Last Month’s Oakland Hit-and-Run That Killed Immigrant Grandmother [SFist]

Image: Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night. (Getty Images)