- Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, apparently wants to start a new artificial intelligence venture, and will bring the former president, Greg Brockman, along, although specific details haven’t been reported. But also, some reporting suggests that Altman and Brockman might rejoin OpenAI? It’s confusing. [The Information]
- Cal won Saturday’s rivalry Big Game against Stanford, the last time the game will take place in the PAC-12 before both move to the ACC next year. Coming out 27-15 in front of a sold-out crowd, Cal's hopes of going to a Bowl Game were kept alive. [Mercury News]
- A big storm is heading toward the California-Nevada border, forecast to last from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday and hit from the Lake Tahoe area to south of Yosemite National Park. The storm may bring over a foot of snow to higher elevations in the Sierra and ridgetops could experience winds gusting up to 100 mph. [Chronicle]
- A group of protestors calling for an Israel-Palestine ceasefire shut down the California Democratic Party convention Saturday night as the Sacramento convention center went on lockdown. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Unified School District is investigating and incident in which a Muslim student at an SF high school says she was attacked on her way home from school, which also drew condemnation from national and local organizations. [KNTV]
- The Mercury News is accepting submissions to name the extension tunneling boring machine, or TBM, that will be helping built the San Jose BART extension, so submit your best name ideas until November 26.
- On Sunday morning, a preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled Humboldt County, centered about 9 miles west of Hyampom and 29 miles southeast of Arcata, at approximately 5:26 a.m. [KNTV]
- A major power outage hit the Bay Saturday afternoon, leaving more than 2,600 customers without power. [ABC7]
Feature image via Unsplash/Anthony Hall.