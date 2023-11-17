A fight between two five-year-old twin boys in a small Santa Cruz County town took a disastrous turn, as one stabbed the other with a kitchen knife, and the child died from the stab wounds.

A Santa Cruz County family is going through an unthinkable experience, as the Chronicle reports that on Wednesday, a five-year-old boy died after his twin brother stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The two young twins had been arguing “as siblings sometimes do,” in the words of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of Tucker Road in unincorporated Scotts Valley shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The boy who’d been stabbed was rushed to the hospital, but died there from his injuries.

“No charges will be filed against anyone involved,” the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday Facebook post. “California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime.”

The sheriff’s office has determined there was no criminal intent in this case.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office added. “We will not be releasing any additional identifying information and are asking media to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.”

No further information will be provided, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo: Getty Images