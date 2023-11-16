A San Mateo hospital went into lockdown Tuesday night after a man allegedly threw a firework at the building and threatened a security guard. [KRON4]

Elon Musk has dropped off the bill of an APEC event he was supposed to be headlining today with Marc Benioff, titled "AI and the future." [SF Standard]

That "Golden Gate Greenway" in the Tenderloin got its funding and approval. [Examiner]

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Apple CEO Tim Cook were both guests at Xi Jinping's dinner in SF last night. [Bay Area News Group]

That GAYPEC event happened Wednesday night in the Castro, but it sounds like it wasn't super well-attended by actual APEC delegates or participants. [KPIX / Chronicle]

Major League Baseball team owners unanimously approved the A's move to Las Vegas on Wednesday night, but this still is not a final say. [KTVU]

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo thinks the city should consider legal action now, to keep the A's in Oakland, following the MLB vote. [KPIX]

Due to an influx of warm weather, Tahoe ski resorts North Star and Heavenly are delaying their opening days and will not be opening Friday after all. [KRON4]

And no surprise here: George Santos won't be seeking reelection after the House Ethics Committee found he probably broke the law. [New York Times]

Photo: JP Sears #38 of the Oakland Athletics throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on October 01, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)