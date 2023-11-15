- Demonstrators have laid out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes outside the Ferry Building "in remembrance of the children of Gaza." The protesters have umbrellas and signs that say "End all US aid to Israel" and "Cease-Fire Now." [Chronicle]
- President Biden and President Xi Jinping reportedly reached two concrete agreements in their meeting Wednesday in San Mateo County — one is for China to curb the manufacture and export of the precursors of fentanyl, and the other is resume discussions between the two countries' militaries. [New York Times]
- President Xi Jinping is apparently scheduled to attend a dinner Wednesday evening at the Hyatt Regency, and both pro- and anti-China protesters were lingering there around five p.m. awaiting his arrival, with some dinner guests being held at bay by police. [Chronicle]
- One female protester climbed about 25 feet up a lamppost outside the Hyatt with a sign that said "Free Tibet." [New York Times]
- There was significant traffic after 5 p.m. in the area of the Exploratorium (Pier 15), where Biden was hosting a VIP event — and the Embarcadero was closed between Broadway and Battery. [Chronicle]
- Two burglary suspects spotted stealing from cars around Alamo Square Park on Tuesday were followed by plain-clothes detectives to the Mission District, where they were allegedly observed selling goods to a fence, and all three suspects have been arrested. [KRON4]
- Part of the SF Centre mall, formerly the Westfield, was evacuated this afternoon due to a "suspicious device" that turned out to be a lighter. [NBC Bay Area]
- Thieves used a car to ram into the front of a Trader Joe's in Oakland's Rockridge's neighborhood Wednesday morning and made off an unknown quantity of goods. [KRON4]
Photo: MsWonderHeather/X