- As the city gears up for APEC, starting this weekend through November 17th, you can expect some major traffic disruptions on the Bay Bridge, around the Moscone Center, near the Embarcadero, the Legion of Honor, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the traffic, travel, and tourists. [ABC7]
- The Oakland Zoo launched its fourth annual holiday event, Glowfari, on Friday night, with lanterns and displays throughout the zoo grounds. This year has new neon-lit animal lanterns set in different biomes, from the bayou to the ocean to the forest. [KNTV]
- An Oakland man was shot in his driveway on Stanford Avenue while confronting thieves attempting to steal his car around 3:20 a.m. The victim was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the shooting. [KNTV]
- Oakland hosted Diwali celebration, the Festival of Lights, this week. Janani Ramachandran, the city councilmember for District 4 and Oakland's first South Asian elected official, brought together children and adults from diverse cultures to share in the Diwali celebration with the community. [KPIX]
- Police are seeking public assistance in locating 14-year-old Oakland resident Olivia Heath, who has been missing for 10 days. She was last seen at 9 p.m. on November 5 in the 600 block of 12th Street in Oakland, between Jefferson and Castro streets, according to police. [Standard]
- Chinatown’s new night market happened Friday night ahead of APEC, the first of two night markets in the neighborhood, featuring food, sweet treats and traditional performances. [Chronicle]
- Meteorologists are forecasting up to 2 inches of rain this coming week, with coastal mountains areas expected to receive even more precipitation. It's the Bay’s first wet season event rolls. [KNTV]
- A fatal traffic crash took place on Interstate Highway 205 in Tracy, California, around 3:45 a.m. on a Saturday, resulting in at least one person dying in the crash and a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle. [KPIX]
