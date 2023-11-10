- Two individuals were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District around 1 p.m. on Arelious Walker Drive, where a man and woman were shot by two suspects. Both victims were transported to a hospital, with one expected to survive and the other sustaining life-threatening injuries, although no arrests have been made in the case yet. [KPIX]
- A person died after being swept into the ocean by waves in Point Reyes, Marin County around 9 a.m. Friday. Authorities deployed six rescue swimmers, four helicopters, and three rescue watercraft, but the victim was pronounced dead shortly after being pulled out of the Pacific Ocean. [KRON4]
- Pier 43 at Fisherman’s Wharf will serve as the new location of the SkyStar Ferris Wheel, which was formerly in Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse since 2020, has a new location starting on Friday. Ticket prices range from $12 for seniors and children under 12, to $18 for general admission, to free for children under two. [KRON4]
- Amid the Antioch Police racist text scandal, community organizers are urging the cityacting police chief and the president of the police officers' union resign. This demand comes in light of revelations that they, along with other police supervisors, approved the use of force by officers now facing federal civil rights violation charges. [Mercury News]
- San Francisco is gearing up for the WBC super lightweight championship between Bay Area native Devin Haney and Regis Prograis at Chase Center for the WBC 140-lb on December 9. The city hasn’t held a world title fight for over a decade, and more than 10,000 tickets have been sold, and organizers anticipate a full sell-out. [KRON4]
- APEC will reportedly host a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her counterpart in the Chinese government, Vice Premier He Lifeng. [KGO]
- The 1,278-square-foot Emeryville loft previously rented by Nima Momeni, the individual accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee, is now listed for sale at $799,000. [SFGATE]
Image via Unsplash/Casey Horner.