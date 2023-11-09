- A San Jose developer is trying to use the "builder's remedy" to downsize a planned development at the site of the San Jose Flea Market. The developer, citing rising construction costs, wants to build 970 units, down from a planned 3500 on the site. [KPIX]
- Bay Area resident Tracy Chapman made history last night winning Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards for her 1988 song "Fast Car," becoming the first Black woman ever to do so. Chapman is the sole writer of the song, which took home Grammys for her back in 1989, and she made history earlier this year when singer Luke Combs's cover hit number one on the Billboard country chart. [CNN]
- A Caltrain train collided with three occupied vehicles in a Burlingame intersection Wednesday afternoon. [Bay Area News Group]
- Former Bay Area restaurant owner David Leung, of Kome Japanese Seafood Buffet in Daly City and Tomi Japanese Seafood and Grill in San Jose, has pleaded guilty to felony wage theft and tax evasion. [Chronicle]
- As part of a wrongful death settlement from Alameda County, we're learning that a mentally ill man who died in custody at Santa Rita Jail in November 2021 may have been deceased for 72 hours before he was found. [KRON4]
- After announcing a recall of all its autonomous taxis, Cruise is laying off an unspecified number of workers, primarily in vehicle maintenance roles. [KRON4]
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized yesterday in Mexico City, after fainting while in the city to attend the World Business Forum. [CNN]
- And the SAG-AFTRA strike may be over, as union negotiators and Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement. [New York Times]
