- The owner of a Watsonville spinach farm has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a worker’s accidental death in October 2020. 50-year-old David Willoughby is blamed for causing the death of 32-year-old Carlos Jimenez Cruz, who was strangled to death when his hoodie became entangled with a machine. [KPIX]
- An 89-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. The collision reportedly happened in the crosswalk at Green and Laguna streets around 3 p.m. [KPIX]
- A second 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the October 24 hit-and-run collision in San Jose that killed a pregnant woman, 21-year-old April Marie Zoglauer. [KTVU]
- The APEC protests began today with the installation of an "End Fossil Fuels" banner over the Yerba Buena Tunnel on the Bay Bridge. [KPIX]
- The State Department has confirmed that some Russian officials — at least those who aren't facing U.S. sanctions over the war in Ukraine — will be attending the APEC summit next week. [Chronicle]
- Facebook and Instagram are set to require disclosures for all political ads that use AI tools in their creation. [Bay Area News Group]
- Block, the parent company of Square, is laying off 1,000 people. [SF Business Times]
- There are some new renderings of the Alaska Airlines Lounge that is being built in Terminal 1 at SFO, slated to open next year as the airline moves over from Terminal 2. [SF Business Times]
Photo via Oil and Gas Action Network