Halloween night went tragically wrong in the Contra Costa County community of Bay Point Tuesday night, with at least one person dead after an incident where neighbors reported hearing “30 to 40 gunshots.”

While it’s still unclear what exactly happened, KTVU has an alarming report this morning that a spray of at least 30 gunshots were fired in the residential East Bay community of Bay Point Tuesday night, and at this point, one person is confirmed dead. The incident troublingly happened around 9 p.m. on Halloween night, on Island View Court in the Shore Acres neighborhood of Contra Costa County’s Bay Point.

The Contra Costa County Coroner's office confirmed to KTVU that one person did die in the incident, but offered no further details.



The above KTVU segment, apparently filmed at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. shows the county’s sheriff’s deputies still at the scene, with a household surrounded by police tape. KTVU’s Allie Rasmus notes in that report that at the time when the shots were fired, “There were still families and young children trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.”

And it was quite a few shots. According to KTVU, a next door neighbor “heard 30 to 40 gunshots,” and another neighbor reported hearing what that station describes as “about 40 shots.” That second neighbor also told KTVU that a "kid who was in the house ran out after he got shot."

That station spoke to one neighbor who said, whose grandmother lives next door. “It was so bad, she had to go to the back of the house, with all the gunshots, that's what she told me," that neighbor said.

According to KTVU, “two or three people” were seen being put into handcuffs. Investigators were also spotted removing several firearms from the household, including what appeared to be “an assault rifle.”

This is a developing story, and we will update it if any additional information comes forward.

It’s terrifying that this happened while kids were out trick-or-treating, but recent history tells us this could have been much worse. KTVU points out that a 2019 Halloween shooting in Orinda left five people dead.

Related: Five People Injured In Four Separate Shootings In Oakland Saturday, One Victim Is a 16-Year-Old Girl [SFist]

Photo: Getty Images