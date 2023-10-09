Four shootings occurred across Oakland Saturday night, including three in a 30-minute span, leaving four people hospitalized, among them a 16-year-old girl. But none of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

It was a busy night Saturday for police in Oakland, as KRON4 reports there were four shootings in Oakland within a three-and-a-half-hour period, and three of them occurred within 30 minutes. Bay Area News Group adds that one of the victims is a 16-year-old girl, though none of the shootings appears to be related, and all of the victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

There’s little information on the first shooting that happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, with KRON4 reporting that police “responded to a ShotSpotter activation” at 13th Street and Mandela Parkway in West Oakland. Bay Area News Group adds that a 57-year-old man had been shot in the leg, but police had not been able to interview him to determine any possible suspects or motive. The unnamed man was listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

Not even 20 minutes after that, in the Mosswood District, a drive-by shooting on the 3900 block of Webster Street left a 50-year-old woman grazed by a bullet. She’s currently in stable condition. Per the News Group, that shooting was related to a dispute the woman had just had at a nearby gas station, and the shooter is believed to be associated with the person with whom she had the dispute.

Just before 8 p.m., there was a double shooting on the 5900 block of San Pablo Avenue in North Oakland. A 36-year-old Oakland man had just left a convenience store when he was shot multiple times, according to the News Group, and the shooter fled in a vehicle. Stray bullets also hit a 34-year-old El Sobrante man at a nearby restaurant. Both are in stable condition, and police have not determined a motive in the shooting.

And yet another drive-by shooting injured a 16-year-old girl at about 10:40 p.m. near 23rd Street and Telegraph Avenue, the News Group reports. The girl had been at a party and was standing with a group of people, though it's unclear if she or any of the other people were the target. She’s listed as being in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of these shootings.

If you have any information on these incidents, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering $5,000 for information leading to arrests in all of the shootings, and $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the double shooting.

Related: Seven Oakland Shootings Between Friday Night and Monday Leave Four People Dead [SFist]

Image: David von Diemar via Unsplash