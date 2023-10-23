- A vehicle crashed into a home in SF's Sunset District on Sunday afternoon. The crash was the result of a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Judah Street, and no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- DNA evidence has helped to identify a John Doe who was a victim in 1982 cold case, likely a homicide, that occurred in Santa Cruz. [Bay Area News Group]
- Ten citations were written, two people were arrested on gun charges, and three cars were impounded by police in San Jose during two separate sideshows late Sunday night/early Monday. [KTVU]
- There was a party Sunday, Wiggle Fest, to celebrate SF's famed 1-mile bike route through Duboce Triangle and the Lower Haight, The Wiggle. [NBC Bay Area]
- Google and Meta are the latest companies to pull out of Web Summit, the huge international tech conference happening in Lisbon, over anti-Israel remarks made by the conference's Chief Executive Paddy Cosgrave. [Chronicle]
- In-N-Out celebrated its 75th anniversary Sunday with a big party in Pomona, at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. [KPIX]
- California Congressman Tom McClintock has penned a snarky open letter to Matt Gaetz et al, telling them to quit their bullshit and stop trying to shove Jim Jordan down everyone's throat. [Chronicle]
- We have a dry break in the weather today and tomorrow with fairly pleasant temperatures, but a chill will descend across California Thursday, and we could see a bit more rain on Friday. [Chronicle]
