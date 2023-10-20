The vehicle that rolled over Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Broadway tunnel was a parking enforcement vehicle, and the SFMTA officer involved reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

We're now learning a bit more about the rollover crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of the Broadway Tunnel in SF Wednesday. The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the eastbound side of the tunnel remained closed to traffic until 4:30 that day.

This was a solo crash, and no other vehicles were involved. No details have been released about the cause of the crash.

As KRON4 reports, the driver was a San Francisco parking enforcement officer who suffered life-threatening injuries — these were reported by the SF Fire Department as "extremity injuries."

The current condition of the driver is not known at this time.

Photo via SFMTA