There's going to be a big, jumbotron screening of the Barbie movie next week at Oracle Park, now that the Giants are not going to be involved in any post-season action and the stadium's all freed up.

Yes, this summer's pinkest blockbuster hit, Barbie, will be playing a week from Friday (October 27) at Oracle Park. Tickets are $24, and a portion of ticket sales will go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a foundation whose aims include challenging gender stereotypes and "helping undo the biases that hold girls back from reaching their full potential."

"Guests will enjoy Barbie-inspired photo opportunities, specialty activations and themed food and beverages for purchase," the announcement reads. "And in true Halloween spirit, attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Barbie or Ken – or Allan – character. Prizes will be awarded to the most elaborate costumes."

The Giants also note that their state-of-the-art 4K jumbotron scoreboard is "bigger than an IMAX screen."

Barbie now reigns as the only movie directed by a woman (Greta Gerwig) to gross over $1 billion at the box office, and it remains the highest-grossing movie so far of 2023, with $1.44 billion in worldwide grosses. That puts the movie on track to potentially be one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time.

The Hollywood writers' strike just ended two weeks ago, so there hasn't been any movement yet on a Barbie 2 — though that seems inevitable.

Gerwig made comments in an onstage interview last week, per TMZ, about how her unnamed current writing project has been giving her "recurring nightmares."