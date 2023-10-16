SF Italian restaurant mini-chain Fiorella has its sights on a new location, and the pasta and pizza will be coming to a former pizza spot in Noe Valley that's been closed for over a year.

Fiorella, whose first location opened in the Richmond District (2339 Clement Street) in early 2016, dubs itself "your neighborhood Italian restaurant," and offers salads, a concise menu of pastas, and 9 to 10 pizzas at each of its locations. The restaurant previously expanded to 2238 Polk Street, and more recently opened an Inner Sunset location as 1240 Ninth Avenue.

Now, Fiorella is planning to open next year in the former Paxti's space at 4042 24th Street.

WhatNowSF caught the liquor license activity on the space last week, and a rep for the restaurant, Lisa Nourse, confirms that the team is aiming for a spring opening.

Noe Valley's lively restaurant scene already includes a couple of Italian and pizza spots, like the 50-year-old Haystack Pizza, Bernal Heights Pizzeria, and Bacco Italian Ristorante.

But Fiorella focuses on dine-in service and high-quality ingredients, as well as traditional wood-fired pizza.

Their offerings expanded to brunch at the Polk Street location, and the Sunset location features a semi-hidden rooftop cocktail bar, Bar Nonnina.