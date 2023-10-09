A report of a man with a gun inside a Chase Bank in the NoPa neighborhood prompted SFPD officers to evacuate a Lucky supermarket Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at the shopping center on Fulton Street at Masonic. The Chronicle reported that "At least five police vehicles, as well as K9 units and a San Francisco Police specialist truck, descended on the area" after the report of a man with a gun.

It's not clear if any shots were fired, or if a bank robbery had been in progress.

A witness who was shopping at the Lucky supermarket next door said that SFPD officers came into the store and asked everyone to leave because of the incident unfolding inside the bank next door.

The surrounding area has been blocked off and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story

Image: Nicolas G. via Yelp