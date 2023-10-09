- There was a fatal shooting Saturday near the intersection of 18th and Mission streets in SF's Mission District. Little information has been released, but the shooting occurred around 1:58 a.m. Saturday, the victim was male, and no arrests have been made. This was the city's 41st homicide of the year to date. [Chronicle]
- The Ninth Circuit has just ruled that a lawsuit filed by the widow of a San Quentin inmate who died in a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison in 2020 can move forward. The lawsuit, which contends that the prison was responsible for protecting inmates from the virus, may open the door for more; and the Ninth Circuit ruled similarly in August in a case brought by the family of San Quentin guard Gilbert Polanco, who also died in the same outbreak. [Marin Independent Journal]
- Mission District cafe owner and SFMTA board member Manny Yekutiel was in Israel attending his niece's bat mitzvah and his father's 80th birthday when the attacks by Hamas began Saturday, and he spoke to KPIX about his experience. "I have a flight but it's not for another ten days and... I'm nervous I might not be able to get out," he says. [KPIX]
- A number of Americans may have been among the dead, wounded, or kidnapped in the outbreak of violence in Israel, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the State Department was still trying to confirm reports and numbers. [CBS News]
- Sonoma County was shaken by two earthquakes on Sunday, one at 8:39 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 and a second at 2:30 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7, each centered about 4 miles west of Cobb and 15 miles north northeast of Healdsburg. [NBC Bay Area]
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week that allows for inmates to wear some religious clothing and practice certain grooming while incarcerated. [Bay City News]
- Both the loss of Senator Dianne Feinstein and the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, combined with Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the speakership, mean a serious loss of clout in Congress for California as a whole. [KRON4]
Photo: Google Street View