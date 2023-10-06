- The Bay Area heatwave continues today, and the National Weather Service's heat advisory extends into tonight. Both Oakland and San Jose's record highs for today, 93 and 94 respectively, may be broken. [Chronicle]
- Put your dog's earplugs in, because the Blue Angels fly over the city again today starting at 3:15 p.m., and again on Saturday, and again on Sunday. [Fleet Week SF]
- Chef Leilani Baugh, a West Oakland native who opened Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen in her old neighborhood in 2020, is closing after three years and declining sales, because she says her customers don't feel safe coming there. [KPIX]
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently took time out to correct a journalist's caption of a photo of him on Instagram, when his sweater/pullover had been misidentified as Loro Piana, but was actually Buck Mason. [NY Mag]
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have rescheduled their December Chase Center dates to March 28 and 31. [v]
- A photographer who captured a couple getting engaged at Taft Point in Yosemite National Park would like to find them in order to share the photo. [KTVU]
- In the biggest signal yet of Rudolph Giuliani's money troubles, stemming from his legal woes, the IRS has now put a $550,000 lien on his Palm Beach condo because of his sizeable tax debt. [New York Times]
Photo: Jesse Gardner