- While there were a couple of test flights Thursday, the loud howls of the Fleet Week Blue Angels Air Show begin in earnest at 12:43 p.m. Friday. The Blue Angels flights will run until 4 p.m. Friday, and then both Saturday and Sunday from 12:18 p.m.- 4 p.m. [Examiner]
- Dianne Feinstein’s funeral service drew eulogies from Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, and of course some noise from the Blue Angels, but apparently all of one person did bother to show up and protest. 33-year-old artist Brian Kim showed up at Civic Center with a sign reading “If you want the People to feel sad when you die, retire before you go senile.” So the Chronicle talked to him! [Chronicle]
- Oakland LGBTQ bar The Port had its windows intentionally smashed early Wednesday morning, and owners wonder if it may have been a hate crime. The Oakland Police Department is not classifying it as a hate crime, bit The Port co-owner Richard Fuentes said “Clearly because we were not broken into, we were only vandalized, it appears that it was purposely done,” and “It was not a random act.” [Eater SF]
- The cost and timeline for the BART to San Jose project have increased yet again, now projected to maybe not be completed until 2036, and with a $12.2 billion price tag. [Bay Area News Group]
- Michelin-starred SF restaurant Lord Stanley returned as promised Thursday, rebranded as a “Californian ‘Bistro de Luxe.’” [Hoodline]
- Former president Donald Trump apparently shared classified information about nuclear submarines with some Australian billionaire at Mar-a-Lago, so naturally, Republicans want to make him the Speaker of the House. [ABC News]
Image: Jorge Aguilar