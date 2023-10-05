The increasingly popular WNBA announced at a Thursday morning press conference that they’re bringing a new expansion team to play at the Chase Center, as there will be a Golden State WNBA team starting in 2025.

Things have been moving fast since the rumor broke last week that the WNBA women’s pro basketball league was considering giving San Francisco their next expansion team. Thursday morning, KTVU had a report that a press conference was coming to make the San Francisco WNBA team official. But before that press conference even started, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob spilled the beans to ESPN that there would be an SF WNBA team, playing at the Chase Center starting in 2025, and operated by him and the Warriors organization.

“The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert declared Thursday morning in the press conference at the Chase Center, flanked by Mayor London Breed, Lacob, and Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, a nod to the popularity of women’s college basketball in the Bay Area.

Lacob, when handed the microphone, could not resist making a boast. “We will win a WNBA championship in the first five years of this franchise!” he shouted to applause.

According to ESPN, the team will have the city name “Golden State,” just like the Warriors. They may also be called the Warriors, though decisions on naming, logos, and uniforms will be made in the months to come. The WNBA is expected to add another new expansion team in 2025 as well.

SF’s team will play at the Chase Center, though per KTVU, they “would be headquartered in Oakland.” The Warriors men’s team uses the same model.

And remember, San Francisco is under consideration to be the site of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. This announcement makes it pretty darned likely we’ll get it, considering that All-Star Game could effectively be a marathon promotion for the upcoming new WNBA team at the same arena. The NBA All-Star Game is typically played in late February, the WNBA generally starts their season in mid-May.

If you want to give yourself a crash course in the WNBA that’s coming to town, Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is this Sunday, October 8 at 12 noon PT, pitting the defending champion Las Vegas Aces against the New York Liberty.

