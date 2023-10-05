Six weeks after Outer Richmond convenience store clerk Yowhannes “John” Tewelde was fatally beaten trying to stop a shoplifter, the SFPD has arrested 21-year-old Hollister resident Santos De La Rosa for the crime.

It was the night of Thursday, August 24, when an alleged shoplifter plucked a couple beers from the shelves of the Outer Richmond convenience store Richmond Market, and the shop’s 60-year-old cashier Yowhannes “John” Tewelde tried to stop him by wielding a baseball bat. But the suspect knocked Tewelde over and beat him into a coma, and Tewelde died five days later, drawing an outpouring of grief in the neighborhood.

UPDATE: This is the man @SFPD @SFPDRichmond is seeking in connection with the attack that has now killed a clerk at Richmond Market at 41st & Balboa pic.twitter.com/tAWXQFltZG — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 30, 2023



But as seen above, there was security video showing the suspect’s face. And now, Hoodline reports that SFPD arrested a suspect in the killing Wednesday, 21-year-old Santos De La Rosa of Hollister. According to KPIX, De La Rosa has been charged with murder, second-degree robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon, and remains in SFPD custody.

“I would also like to thank the family and friends of the victim for their patience and trust in the system,” SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a Thursday statement. “Previously, I offered my condolences, and now I offer my office’s unwavering commitment to fighting for justice in the courtroom.”

Tewelde’s family is still operating a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his medical bills and funeral.

Per a Thursday morning SFPD press release, De La Rosa was arrested Wednesday in Hollister. Though as the Chronicle points out, De La Rosa’s getaway car driver remains at large.

And so the SFPD investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Images: (Left) via GoFundMe, (Right) Steve D. via Yelp