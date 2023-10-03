- The three leading candidates for Dianne Feinstein's senate seat in the 2024 election, Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee, all put out statements about the appointment of Laphonza Butler. Each expressed their support, with Porter adding, "She will be the third Black woman to serve in the Senate and will also be California’s first lesbian senator at a time when LGBTQ+ Americans are increasingly under attack." [Bay Area News Group]
- It's unclear what happens next with the legal battle that's ongoing over the estate of Dianne Feinstein's late husband, Richard Blum. After Feinstein's death, her only biological daughter, Katherine Feinstein, may have more legal standing, but now Feinstein's own estate has to go through probate. [Chronicle]
- A grass fire Monday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood was contained by Monday evening, but after an ember did some damage to one home's attic. [KPIX]
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may get ousted from his post today thanks to the far-right flank in the chamber, and he declined today to strike a deal with Democrats to save himself. [New York Times]
- A queer cafe in the Mission, Milk SF, is closing its doors this weekend. [Mission Local]
- There will be a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on October 14, but you'll need to be up in Oregon to see it. [KPIX]
- After no winning number was played in Monday's jackpot, the Powerball jackpot has now risen to $1.2 billion. [ABC 7]